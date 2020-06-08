2 hours ago

Captain for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan has backed his side to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League should the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season be annulled.

There has been no league matches in Ghana since March 15 following the government's ban on public/social gathering in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

There has been raging debates as to which club must represent Ghana at African inter-club competitions with current league leaders Aduana Stars loudest among them.

But captain for Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan believes the same law that sent them to the 2019 CAF Champions league must still apply should the season be annulled.

“Per what I know about CAF rules, we (Asante Kotoko) are still eligible to play in the champions league.

“The CAF rules state that if a season is not completed, or cancelled or suspended, because of a problem, the previous champions are to represent the country.

“So if the league is suspended or cancelled, I think we are still eligible to play in the champions league”, Annan told Takoradi based Skyy Power FM.

It still remains unclear the decision the GFA will arrive at as they have given themselves a deadline of June 30 to firm up a decision as stakeholder consultations are still underway.