2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are counting their losses after a last gasp free kick from their former player Emmanuel Clottey stole points from them in their game against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

As if the heartbreak of losing the points was not enough, Kotoko will be without their captain and goalkeeper Felix Annan for some time.

The goalkeeper was injured late into the game after colliding with Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo in the 87th minute and had to be stretchered off for his understudy Kwame Baah to keep the post.

Annan was in super form making saves to keep Kwame Opoku's 18th minute strike at least whiles he was on the pitch till he was substituted before Chelsea equalized with the last kick of the ball.

Annan remains a huge doubt as Kotoko is set to take on Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary round qualifier of the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.

However the full extent of the injury will be made known later today after the club's medical team makes their assessment after test.