10 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper and Ghana international, Felix Annan has signed a new three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors.

The contract extension ends months of speculation about the future of the 25 year old goalkeeper.

Annan's contract with Kotoko was due to expire at the end of the year but the reds have swiftly moved to tire him down to a new three year contract.

The club made the announcement via their twitter handle :

@van_felix12 has committed his future to us.

The goalkeeper had a stellar 2019 both for club and national teams although he was unable to win any silverware.

He made his debut for the Black Stars on 29th March 2019 in a friendly game againts Mauritania which Ghana won comfortably 3-1.

Felix was also the only local player among the 23 players named for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt a feat which should be applauded since for much of 2019 football was on a hiatus.

Due to his leadership qualities the shot stopper was named new captain of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The 24-year-old Ghana international replaced Amos Frimpong who was signed by Guinean side AS Kaloum Stars.

Felix Annan was also named as the goalkeeper of the year at this year’s edition of the Ghana Football Awards held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Marriot Hotel in Accra.