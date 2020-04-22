1 hour ago

Felix Annan has been left in the cold on the bench of Kumasi Asante Kotoko with his former understudy Kwame Baah now preferred in the goalpost.

But that may soon change per the players agent as they are seeking a way out of the Kotoko bench.

There were reports linking him with a move away to South African side Maritzburg United althugh they were denied by the CEO of the club Farouk Kadodia in an interview with a local radio station in Ghana with current no.1 Richard Ofori set to depart for pastures anew.

But his agent Philemon Baiden has given credence to the fact that a move to the rainbow nation is a possibility.

According to the agent of the Kotoko captain, talks have been held with some South African clubs with regard to interest in his client.

''We have spoken to a few clubs in SA and when we get a good offer and more playing time we would like for the player to move on,'' Baiden told Soccer Laduma.

''His contract with Kotoko expires in two years, but there is a mutual understanding in the contract.''

Captain Felix Annan renewed his contract with Kotoko for three years in December last year.