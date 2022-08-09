1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Felix Ofoli-Quaye has joined lower-tier Spanish side CF Rayo Majadahonda this summer.

The 22-year-old defender joins on a season-long loan deal from Leganes

The young academy player will play this campaign on loan in the Majariego team, which plays in the RFEF First Division.

The pepinero footballer will add new experience in the RFEF First Division after playing more than 2,000 minutes in the RFEF Second Division last season with CD Leganés 'B', being a fundamental piece for Carlos Martínez's team that managed to remain in its first year in the category.

Ge will be hoping to help the club earn promotion this campaign.