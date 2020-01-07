3 hours ago

Wanlov has advised Fella Makafui to stop copying his sister, Deborah Vanessa, after snatching her boyfriend.

According to the Ghanaian rapper, Fella Makafui is Sister Derby’s clone because she is always trying to copy his sister after she decided to even go for the same boyfriend Sister Derby had, he said in reference to Medikal's current relationship with the actress.

As such, Wanlov renamed the young actress as “Fella Macopy” in his viral 2019 wrap up freestyle, in which he talked about the viral stories of 2019. Talking about the song with MzGee, the Fokn Bois rapper reiterated his comments about Fella and added that she even copies Sister Derby’s dressing.

He said “I’ve seen a few and it’s crazy … I think she just likes Deborah and she wanted to emulate Deborah’s life and she emulated to a point where she even came to get Deborah’s boyfriend and now she’s continuing to be Deborah in a certain way”.

Wanlov speaking with MzGee on 3 FM advised Fella Makafui to stop copying Derby.