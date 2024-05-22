Fella Makafui and Medikal summoned by Nungua Stool over land documents

19 minutes ago

Popular Ghanaian celebrities Fella Makafui and Medikal have been officially summoned to appear before the Nungua Stool regarding land documents that have recently surfaced on social media.

The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme State, issued formal invitations to both individuals, requesting their presence at the palace for document verification.

The summons, issued by Rev. Dr. Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, requires Fella Makafui and Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, to bring their complete documentation to the palace on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11:00 am for verification purposes.

This development comes in the midst of the couple’s highly publicized divorce. Fella Makafui and Medikal, once seen as one of Ghana’s most glamorous couples, have been navigating a turbulent separation.

Their relationship, which began with a high-profile wedding in 2020, started showing signs of strain over the past year.

Despite the separation, both parties continue to live in the same house, co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.

This arrangement has led to further complications, with Medikal reportedly asking Fella to evict her cousin from the house.

Additionally, Fella has petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate Medikal, adding another layer to their ongoing dispute.

The house in which they reside has now become a contentious issue.

Medikal claims he financed the construction of the house entirely with his own money but put Fella’s name on the documents due to uncertainty and for the benefit of their daughter. “I built everything with my own money but only put Fella’s name due to uncertainty and for Island’s sake,” Medikal stated.

However, Fella disputes this claim, asserting that she contributed to building the house and can prove her involvement in court, highlighting the financial and emotional investments she made during their marriage.

Given the conflicting claims, the authorities have deemed it necessary to investigate the matter.

The land documents, which feature both Fella and Medikal’s names, have prompted the Nungua Stool to intervene and verify the legitimacy of these claims.