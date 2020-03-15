48 minutes ago

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui has lost her cool after radio presenter, Kojo Preko Dankwa commented on her fake collapse during her traditional marriage ceremony with Medikal.

In a submission monitored by Zionfelix.net on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra show hosted by Dr Cann, Kojo Preko said Fella Makafui faking a collapse at her wedding is one of the most stupid things he has heard.

“I think it is one of the most stupid things that have been done. If you falsify your sickness, you will die in the same vein,” he stated.

He added: “If she says it is false, then for me it is one of the most useless things that I have ever heard.”

Following his statement, Fella commented on a post on Zionfelix.net’s Instagram page to send her reply.

She asserted that many people want to use her name to trend.

The actress also questioned why the media and entertainment pundits are not spending time to discuss important issues like the coronavirus outbreak.

Fella Makafui replied: “Everyone wan use my name to trend…my own marriage?? are there not anything else to talked about?? Eg. this coronavirus?? LEAVE ME ALONE!!!”

Source: zionfelix