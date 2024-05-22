2 hours ago

Actress and entrepreneur has honoured an invitation from the Nungua Stool, regarding land documents that have recently surfaced on social media.

The actress made an appearance in the company of Ghanaian actress. Habiba Sinare and others.

The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme State, earlier this week issued formal invitations to Fella Makafui and her ex-husband, Medikal, requesting their presence at the palace for document verification.

The summons, issued by Rev. Dr. Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, requires Fella Makafui and Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, to bring their complete documentation to the palace on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11:00 am for verification purposes.

However, it is not clearly if Medikal has also honoured the invitation.

The once lovey-dovey couple have been in the news the past days following complications from their divorce.