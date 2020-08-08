1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress and wife of rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui, has been spotted heavily pregnant in a new music video of her husband.

In the video, Fella Makafui appeared heavily pregnant while wearing a white bodycon dress.

Medikal on the other hand, who appeared extremely excited, is also seen wearing a white shirt, white trousers, and white sneakers.

Fella Makafui was beaming with smiles throughout the video as she danced cheerfully with her husband.

Following the first video, more photos have popped up showing Fella’s baby bump very well.

