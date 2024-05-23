4 hours ago

Ghanaian film maker and young entrepreneur, Fella Makafui was invited by the Police on Tuesday, May 22 as part of investigations into reports of unlawful sale and promotion of drugs.

Initial reports suggested that she had been arrested, but her manager, Richmond Amofa Sarpong who spoke to Joy Entertainment said she was invited and not arrested.

According to him, it was not true that Fella was selling or promoting unapproved products, insisting that majority of the products have received approval whereas others were in the process to be endorsed.

A press statement released by ISPYGH 247, a supposed media firm that claims to have investigated her activities, indicates that after six months of monitoring Fella’s social media accounts, they gathered evidence of illegal activities including the sale of unregistered drugs, false advertising and promotion of unproved drugs.

The statement indicated that Fella admitted that most of the drugs she sold were not registered with the Food and Drugs Authority.

This comes after a recent comment by Medikal, Fella’s estranged husband that the actress had undergone plastic surgery to enhance her body while she had advertised to the public that the change in her body was as a result of the use of the drugs she sold.

See the press release below: