3 hours ago

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Turkish Super Lig and would be able to offer Champions League, the club aims to sign Sulemana to help with his speed and his dribbling skills as they hope to secure Champions League next season, though he has signed a four-and-a-half year contract with Southampton from French club, Stade Rennes receiving £22 million to help the team avoid relegation.

Although he performed well, it was not enough to make a significant difference for Southampton.

Although Southampton was relegated from the Premier League today after scoring 24 points this year while conceding 35 goals in 36 games.Two members of Selemana's club Salisu and the Ghana Black Stars were also impacted.

Salisu joined Southampton from Real Valladolid for a fee of £10.9 million in the summer transfer window of 2020, and became a key player for the team. However, as soon as he joined the Black Stars then began having injuries this season that kept him from playing in many games.

Meanwhile Baba Rahman Reading FC is the third Ghanaian player to be relegated this season in English football. With three games remaining, Dan Amartey's Leicester City team also faces the prospect of being relegated from the Premier League to end this season.

A total of 28 players from Ghana have featured in the Premier League, with Nii Lamptey being the first when he signed for Aston Villa in September 1994.

Many Ghanaian-born football players who have had excellent opportunities to play in England consistently push their team into relegation, or why occasionally the clubs go into relegation after the players have left the club a year later, Richard Kingston with Blackpool, Sulley Muntari with Portsmouth, Dede Ayew with Swansea, Baba Rahman with Reading FC,

Salisu and Sulemana with Southampton.

By: Vince Appiah, Journalist- London