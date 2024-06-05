4 hours ago

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have emerged as strong contenders for the signature of Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey, whose future at Arsenal remains uncertain with just twelve months left on his current contract.

Reports circulating in the media suggest that Arsenal is open to the idea of selling the talented midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, given his contract situation.

The Premier League club is reportedly searching for a replacement for Partey ahead of the upcoming season.

However, Fenerbahçe, who secured a second-place finish in the recently concluded Turkish top-flight campaign, have expressed significant interest in signing Partey this summer.

The club has been actively pursuing the acquisition of the 30-year-old Ghanaian midfielder in recent days.

Despite the recent appointment of Jose Mourinho as Fenerbahçe's manager, sources indicate that Partey may not be inclined to join the Turkish giants, as he evaluates multiple offers on the table.

Currently with the Ghanaian national team, Partey is set to lead the Black Stars in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.

As speculation surrounding his club future intensifies, Partey remains focused on his international duties.