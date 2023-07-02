4 hours ago

Ferrari Unveils SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider: The Ultimate Track Cars for the Streets

Ferrari breaks barriers with the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider models, allowing enthusiasts to experience the power and performance of track cars on public roads.

Discover the innovative features and stunning design of these limited-edition masterpieces.

Introduction:

Ferrari, the iconic Italian automaker renowned for its unparalleled performance and luxury, is revolutionizing the concept of street driving with the launch of the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider models.

Breaking away from the tradition of producing track-only XX models, Ferrari now offers enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the exhilarating power of these machines on public roads.

With limited production runs of only 799 and 599 units respectively, the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider embody the essence of exclusivity and performance.

Unleashing Unrivaled Power:

Maintaining its commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering, Ferrari equips both the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, complemented by three electric motors.

With an awe-inspiring total power output of 1,016 horsepower, these models surpass the already impressive 986 horsepower of the standard SF90 Stradale.

The V8 engine in the SF90 XX Stradale alone generates a staggering 786 horsepower, owing to advanced enhancements such as new pistons, meticulously crafted combustion chambers and intake ducts, and refined exhaust systems.

Electrifying Performance:

The electric motors in the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider have also received significant upgrades, now delivering a combined output of 229 horsepower.

This increase from the previous model's 217 horsepower results in enhanced acceleration and responsiveness.

The battery capacity of 7.9 kilowatt hours remains unchanged, allowing the vehicles to travel up to 25 kilometers on electric power alone. The top speed in electric mode remains a formidable 84 mph (135 km/h).

Notably, the SF90 XX's qualifying driving mode introduces a new function from the electric motors, providing a substantial power boost that enables faster lap times, shaving off a remarkable 0.25 seconds around the demanding Fiorano circuit.

Masterful Engineering and Design:

Ferrari's meticulous attention to detail extends to every aspect of the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider, enhancing both performance and aesthetics.

The vehicles feature an eight-speed transmission, with revised software ensuring seamless gear shifts, accompanied by an exhilarating growl.

Noteworthy upgrades include redesigned front calipers, offering improved braking performance with enhanced cooling.

Additionally, the rear rotors have been enlarged to 390 millimeters, providing even greater stopping power.

The incorporation of the advanced ABS EVO controller, working in tandem with the 6W-CDS sensor, allows for precise brake distribution, taking into account the vehicle's speed for optimal control.

Aesthetically, the SF90 XX Stradale receives distinctive modifications, exuding an aggressive and commanding presence.

Its captivating design elements captivate the eye, showcasing Ferrari's commitment to combining performance with captivating aesthetics.

Experience the Unattainable:

The SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider represent a new chapter in Ferrari's storied history, pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering and design.

These limited-edition models offer fortunate owners the rare opportunity to indulge in an unparalleled driving experience, fusing the heart-pounding performance of a track car with the freedom of the open road.

As Ferrari continues to redefine automotive excellence, the SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider stand as the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship, embodying the relentless pursuit of innovation and automotive perfection.

Read More: Stay updated with the latest news on Ferrari's groundbreaking SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider models, pushing the boundaries of performance and luxury on both the track and the street.

Experience the exhilaration and awe-inspiring power that only Ferrari can deliver.