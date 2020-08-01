1 hour ago

Dutch giants Feyenoord announced the signing of German born Ghanaian winger Christian Conteh from lower tier German side St Pauli at the beginning of the month.

Since signing for his new side, the winger is yet to train with his new team mates and had the chance to meet up with his new teammates on Monday 27th July 2020.

His transfer documentation has not been completed as at Monday so he was unable to train with his teammates despite visiting the training camp.

Conteh is the third new signing acquired by the Dutch giants this summer with the likes of Bryan Linssen and Mark Diemers.

Whereas the newcomers Mark Diemers and Bryan Linssen already trained with Feyenoord on Monday during the first training session for the Rotterdammers, the other addition, Christian Conteh, was still absent. The attacker had not yet completed his papers.

According to the Algemeen Dagblad, his documents is now ready, which means that he is immediately entitled to play for Feyenoord and can train with the group.