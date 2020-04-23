1 hour ago

FC Nordsjaelland and Ghanaian duo of Mohammed Kudus and Isaac Atanga are been trailed by Dutch giants Feyenoord.

The two players have had a stellar season in the Danish Superliga with various clubs from around the world monitoring their progress.

Feyenoord have been keeping tabs on the two Ghanaian players who have distinguished themselves with their value shooting up.

Mohammed Kudus who has been the shinning light among the Ghanaian contingent at Nordsjaelland has been tracked by a lot of clubs with the likes of Everton,Sampdoria and Tottenham Hotspurs all showing interest in the prodigious talent.

The Dutch side seem the most serious among the array of clubs who are interested in snapping up Kudus and his teammate Atanga.

Feyenoord must now try and convince Nordsjaelland to part ways with their prized asset .