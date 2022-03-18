2 hours ago

Fiaseman Senior High School has received a donation of 50 brand-new computers to improve teaching and learning.

The donation, by a Ghanaian in the United States Army, Second Lieutenant Dennis Duku, who happens to be an old student of the school, comes to meet the school’s need for new computers to enhance its teaching of the ICT.

The headmaster of the school, John Kofi Sagoe, who received the computers, noted that Fiasec since its establishment, has seen a lot of developments which currently reflect its academic performance.

He said due to the contributions of old students, the school produced the best performing male and female students in the 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“For the past years, the school has benefited and continues to benefit from the benevolence of its hard-working alumni in several ways, and this had led to significant achievement in the area of academics. Due to this, we produced the best 2021 WASSCE male and female students in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality and Western Regional Champions in 63rd Independence Day anniversary debate,” he said.

The philanthropist, Dennis Duku said he is hopeful that the presentation of the computers will boost the capacity of the ICT Department of Fiaseman SHS to be able to offer hands-on teaching and learning of computing.

He explained that to position the youth in the country for this global digital drift, it will be critical for schools in Ghana, and Africa at large, to offer more practical teaching and learning of computer skills to students, hence his gesture.

“While I did not have enough access to learn more computing education when I was growing up, I believe given my current position I am motivated to contribute to ensuring that others do not experience the same situation as I did… if they [the students] are fortunate to kickstart their studies with computers from the onset it is going to help shape their future,” he said.

He further appealed to other old students to assist in further developing the school.

In 2018, the Second Lieutenant who works with the North Dakota National Guard’s 188th Engineer Company embarked on a similar gesture. He supported the basic school, Dadwen Schools Complex at Nsuta Wassa, which he attended while growing, with several sets of educational materials.

It included over 400 school bags, crayons among others to children in the kindergarten unit, in support of the physical and academic development of the school.

Each of the new set of computers, which is expected to be immediately installed for use, comes with a 500-gigabyte hard drive capacity as well as 8 gigabytes of RAM.

Source: citifmonline