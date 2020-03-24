2 hours ago

Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited has broken its silence on allegations levelled by New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Kennedy Agyapong that some of its staff are colluding with Founder and Leader of the International Godsway Church, Daniel Obinim to engage in money laundering.

In a statement issued and signed by the Brands and Communications officer of the bank, Carlotta Bannerman Amande, the bank indicated that it has always complied with all applicable Bank of Ghana requirements with respect to foreign exchange transactions.

“Our attention has been drawn to some statements made by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong on Net 2 TV alleging that Bishop Daniel Obinim is using the Bank to engage in Money Laundering.”

“The Bank wishes to state on record and assure all stakeholders that it has always complied with all applicable Bank of Ghana requirements with respect to foreign exchange transactions. We are unable to comment on individual customer transactions”, the statement said.

It would be recalled that Kennedy Agyapong vowed to bring down Fidelity Bank if the Bank does not act on his allegations made against Daniel Obinim.

According to him, Obinim uses the bank for his money laundering activities which are against the laws of Ghana.

He disclosed in an interview with Net 2 TV that Obinim’s involvement is that he through a worker at Fidelity Bank A&C Mall branch has opened several accounts for boys working for Obinim.

He adds that monies are then deposited into these accounts and are transferred to Obinim’s Bank Account in Spain.

The legislator who promised to bring down Fidelity Bank mentioned that the lady in question is known as Esther and she has over years been aiding the fraudulent Obinim and that he will make sure the lady is well dealt with.

Credit: Mynewsgh.com