The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of FIFA has found Mr Issa Hayatou, former CAF president, former FIFA President ad interim, FIFA Vice-President and member of the FIFA Council, as well as Honorary FIFA VicePresident, responsible for having breached article 15 (Duty of Loyalty) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

Fifa's investigation centred on Hayatou's involvement in the deals struck with Lagardere Sports over the "media and marketing rights of competitions organised by Caf" while he was president of African football's governing body.

The 12-year deal was signed in 2015 and came into effect in 2017 and was worth $1 billion.

In its decision, following an extensive hearing, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that, based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Mr Hayatou had breached his duty of loyalty in his position as CAF president, by entering, in the name and on behalf of the confederation, into an anti-competitive agreement with Lagardère Sport which was detrimental and caused significant damage to CAF (both financially, in the amount of EGP 200 million, as well as to its reputation).

Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Hayatou had breached article 15 of the current edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for one year. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 30,000( just over $33,000 has been imposed on Mr Hayatou.

The sanction, which comes into effect on 3 August, means that he cannot be involved in January's Africa Cup of Nations that is being held in his homeland, Cameroon.