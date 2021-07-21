56 minutes ago

On behalf of FIFA and the world football community, FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent his condolences to the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S Okraku on the sudden demise of his father, Mr George Offei Simeon-Okraku on Sunday 21 July 2021.

"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of your beloved father.

"We know words seem inadequate to express the sorrow felt by the loss of a loved one. Someone so special as your father was to you will never be forgotten.

"May the beautiful memories of the moments shared together bring some peace and solace in this difficult time. Personally and on behalf of all your friends of the international football community, I would like to express to you and your family our sincerest and heartfelt condolence", the FIFA President stated in a letter sent to the GFA on Tuesday 23 November 2021.

Letters of condolences have also been received from the Western Football Association, Bekwai Youth Football Academy and Kotoku Royals FC, Prampram Uncle T Stars etc.