28 minutes ago

FIFA Advisory Manager Claire Cogswell has visited the office of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to gain first hand insight into compliance related activities of the Association.

In a meeting with President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) and Compliance and Integrity Manager, Obed Tuffour, they discussed varied issues on compliance activities, Statutes Review, Registration under the Data Protection Agency, External Audit, Adaptation of Anti-Doping Regulations and strengthening all lines of defence in the form of capacity building.

The Ghana Football Association is rated as one of the best Member Associations in the field of integrity and compliance issues at FIFA having regularly taken Referees, Players, Administrations and other key stakeholders through compliance and integrity issues before, during and after every season to understand the workings and tenets of a key pillar in the football ecosystem.

PHOTOS BELOW: