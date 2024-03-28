1 hour ago

El Hadj Wack Diop, the Regional Manager for the FIFA Development Office for West & Central Africa, along with Silmara Sousa, the Africa-Regional Coordinator of the Member Associations Division of FIFA, have embarked on a working visit to the Ghana Football Association.

Arriving in Ghana on Tuesday, the delegation plans to stay in the country for three days, engaging in discussions with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) concerning various football development matters and reviewing the Association’s initiatives, including projects under the FIFA Forward programme.

The discussions will encompass a comprehensive review of the GFA’s Contract of Agreed Objectives for 2023-2026 (GFA’s Strategic Plan), a pre-assessment of the 11 criteria outlined in article 6 of the FIFA Forward Regulations, and an overview of ongoing projects.

Furthermore, the meeting agenda will delve into the GFA Technical Department’s involvement in Women’s football development, the GFA’s Talent Identification Scheme (TDS), the FIFA High Performance initiatives, and the GFA’s action plan for the utilization of FIFA forward funds.

These engagements aim to equip the GFA with insights to prepare upcoming projects for presentation at the next AFCA or DevCo meeting of FIFA.

On Thursday, the delegation plans to visit project sites, notably the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where they will interact with the Director of the Technical Centre and the Technical Director.

Meetings have already been held with key figures within the GFA, including the President of the Association, Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the General Secretary, Director of Legal, Women's football development team, and the Director of Finance.

El Hadj Wack Diop and Silmara Sousa are scheduled to depart Ghana on Friday, March 29, 2024, concluding their visit aimed at fostering collaboration and enhancing football development initiatives in the region.