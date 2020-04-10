1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been dealt a major blow as they have been ordered by world governing body FIFA to settle monies owed Esperance.

The porcupine warriors have been entangled in a tussle with Esperance about Emmanue Clottey's transfer.

Fifa has ordered Kotoko to make full payment of $180,000 to the Tunisian side with regards to monies owed Esperance for signing Emmanuel Clottey while he had a contract with them in 2015.

As If that is not enough, the club must also pay $45,000 as interest accrued from the initial ruling since they failed to pay the money while also paying $15,000 as legal fees to the committee that sat on the case.

Kotoko have a grace period of just a month that is 10th May 2020 to pay the full amount of monies owed them or the will feel the full force of FIFA.

Emmanuel Clottey joined Kotoko from Esperance in 2015 but has a binding contract with the North African giants.

Espernace dragged the player and Kotoko to Fifa and the Kumasi based club were ordered to pay the transfer fees of Clottey to the North African giants.

FIFA slapped a $180,000 fine on Emmanuel Clottey for a breach of contract, but it has since remained a legal tussle between Esperance and Asante Kotoko, because Emmanuel Clottey prayed to an Accra High Court in 2019 to compel the Porcupine Warriors to settle the fine imposed on him by FIFA.

Esperance still owe Kotoko the transfer fee of their midfielder Kwame Bonsu who they signed last year.