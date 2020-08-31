15 minutes ago

GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has stated that the Association will continue to invest in improving officiating at all levels.

After acquiring communication gadgets for referees, the Association recently outdoored the Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy and has lined up various courses that will improve the performance of match officials.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the FIFA MA’s Instructor’s course, the GFA President stressed on the importance of training courses in improving the performance of Ghanaian referees.

“Refereeing is a top priority of this administration and you can see clearly that we are leaving no stone on unturned in ensuring that we bring refereeing to the level that it belongs”.

“One of such policies is the Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy which is geared towards preparing a new generation of referees in this country

“When we invest in the young boys and girls and we give the right training and the right values they will not depart from it when they get older. We have invested in communications gadgets and we intend to invest more in addressing the needs of referees”, the GFA President stated in an online meeting with Referee Instructors on Sunday.

The four-day online training course was opened on Thursday August 27 by the GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.

He called on the instructors to take the course serious in order to impart knowledge into the young referees across the country.

The Course instructors were FIFA Referee Development officer Jerome Damon, Dr. Desire N. Doue and Madembe Mbacke, who are all FIFA Technical and Physical instructors.

Three Technical and Physical Instructors from each region took in the training course.

GFA Referees Manager Alex Kotey and the National Referee Instructors also took part in the course.