World football governing body FIFA has reminded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that it cannot amend its statutes at its 26th ordinary congress.

Most football clubs and stakeholders were pushing for changes in the statutes of the GFA with several clubs writing to the FA for changes at its ordinary congress that is scheduled to come off on Tuesday 1st September 2020.

Division one league side Techiman City has dragged the GFA to court seeking an interim injunction stopping Tuesday's congress for the removal of the statutes amendment proposal from the agenda at Tuesday's Congress.

FIFA has rejected the amendement statutes sent by the Ghana Football Association as

the period for such reforms is too short to be considered by the football's governing body.

The Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional FA, Ralph Gyambrah submitted reforms in statutes to the Ghana FA at its 26th Ordinary Congress set for September 1, 2020 but it has been rejected by FIFA for the fact that the new statutes of the FA were adopted not too long ago by the Normalization Committee.

43 members of the Association supported the changes to the statutes proposed by the BA RFA Chairman.

In a letter to the GFA, FIFA has directed that the Ghana FA goes ahead with the 26th Ordinary Congress without making any changes to the statutes.

“We urge the GFA to prolong the said Statutory changes proposed to the 26th Ordinary Congress and to initiate discussions with FIFA thereon as soon as possible.

“Additionally and as a whole, we expect GFA, and in particular its members, to comply with the revised GFA Statutes as adopted in 2019, in particular the transitional clause guaranteeing the transition to a new model for the GFA Congress (e.g. art. 81 par.6 of yhe GFA statutes currently in force)”, a FIFA letter to the GFA said.

