2 hours ago

World football governing body FIFA has through its official Spanish Twitter handle been promoting the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup with the infamous Luis Suarez handball incident against Ghana at the 2010 South Africa World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

They meet familiar foes Uruguay who Ghanaians have very bitter memories about after the events at the 2010 World Cup with other group members being Portugal and South Korea.

Ghana will have the chance to exact revenge when they meet Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in their third and final group game on December 2 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Both teams met at the quarter-finals stage of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana scored first through Sulley Muntari from a long-range strike before Diego Forlan equalized with a free kick.

On the stroke of full time, Ghana had a corner kick and Dominic Adiyiah headed the ball goal wards but Luis Suarez clawed the ball away with his bare hands like a goalkeeper.

He was shown a red card and Ghana was awarded a penalty but Asamoah Gyan missed and Ghana lost the post-match penalties.