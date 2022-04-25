1 hour ago

Ghanaian FIFA Referee Juliet Appiah is participating in a Women’s African Cup of Nation (WAFCON) VAR Course in Egypt.

The training which is geared towards the upcoming (WAFCON) is scheduled to be held from 23rd to 27th April, 2022.

participating Referees, Assistant Referees and Referee Instructors have arrive in Egypt and will undergo physical, theoretical, and technical training during the course.

Women's Referees, Assistant Referee and Referee Instructors from the course will be shortlisted for the Women’s African Cup of Nation.