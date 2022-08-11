45 minutes ago

The Black Princesses of Ghana were handed a comprehensive defeat by the USA on Tuesday evening in the opening group game at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Costa Rica.

A ten-woman Ghana side conceded two goals in the first half after midfielder Jacqueline Owusu was shown a straight red card after a foul.

Michelle Copper opened the scores for the Americans in the 11th minute of the game before Alyssa Thompson added the second goal in the 38th minute.

Jacqueline Owusu was shown the red card in the 31st minute for a foul on Korbin Albert.

Just after the restart, Ghana conceded another goal with substitute Sentnor Allyson scoring in the 51st-minute third goal for USA.

Ghana was saved by the Video Assistant referee after the card-happy referee showed Cecilian Nyama for an innocuous challenge but after VAR review it was overturned.

The Black Princesses will play against Japan in their second group game on Sunday, 14th August 2022.