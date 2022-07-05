52 minutes ago

Delegates from all 32 qualified teams attended the Team Workshop for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Doha on 4-5 July.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Nasser Al-Khater, the CEO of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, addressed the audience at the opening session, with less than five months until the start of football’s global showpiece.

The workshop included final instructions, support and dialogue with the participants, who also took the opportunity to visit some of the stadiums and Team Base Camps across Qatar.

Ghana was represented by Technical Advisor Chris Hughton at the Technical session on Tuesday, July 5 while Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante played dual role as the officer in charge of Transport and Logistics and Team Administrator in charge of Ticketing.

Other areas included Accreditation and Access as well as Communication and Media Operations attended by Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum. GFA Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby was also on hand for the Marketing session.

On Medicine, Team Doctor Prince Pambo had an exhaustive two-day session.

The Ghana delegation will continue proceed with other duties on Wednesday and Thursday when they visit Training facilities, Team Hotel and Match Venues before wrapping up the exercise.

The Black Stars will be making a historic 4th World Cup appearance in Qatar after playing in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

Ghana are paired in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.