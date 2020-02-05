57 minutes ago

Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi is calling for an immediate arrest of the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

He expressed disgust over the sale of 500 excavators to some Ghanaians.

A video has emerged showing the Minister and NPP Central Regional First Vice-Chairman of the party, Horace Ekow Ewusi, purportedly devising ways to sell the excavators.

According to Sammy Gyamfi the “video is an open and shut case”.

He was disappointed in the Sector Minister for allegedly playing active role with Ekow Ewusi in the sale of the excavators.

“...is this how low we have sunk as a country...what a shame?

“People have lost their lives because of these excavators…After all the money and allowances for these people, they were not satisfied…Everybody is involved, from NPP party executives to senior government officials…Why are you doing this to Ghanaians?” he fumed.

“I am calling for immediate dismissal and arrest of Hon. Frimpong Boateng for such a despicable act,” he stressed.