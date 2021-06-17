2 hours ago

Filmmaker, Jeta Amata, has raised alarm over the whereabouts of his ex-wife, Mbong. Jeta and Mbong went their separate ways in 2012 after 10 years of marriage and a daughter. They have remained friendly exes since then and have even embarked on a movie project together.

This morning, Jeta via his Instagram page disclosed that Mbong has not been in contact with their daughter, Veno, who is worried about the whereabouts of her mum. He said no one seems to know anything about Mbong and that it is affecting his daughter.

Jeta also replied the son of his older brother, Fred Amata, Oreva, who advised him to remove the post as he is against the film maker airing his laundry on social media.