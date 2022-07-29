2 hours ago

The ended successfully with Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC emerging as worthy Champions after defeating Hasaacas Ladies FC in the final match between winners of the Northern Zone and the Southern Zone.

As Communicated earlier ahead of the start of the season, two teams from the each zone, Northern and Southern Zones will face relegation while two teams each from the Northern and Southern Zonal Championships will gain promotion into the Women’s Premier league.

After 18 round of matches, Kumasi Sports Academy and FC Savannah ended bottom of the Northern Zone with Sea Lions FC and Immigration Ladies FC also coming bottom of the Southern Zone thus facing relegation.

Here is the final league table for the season: