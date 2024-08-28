5 hours ago

Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has requested the approval of GH₵500 million from the Contingency Fund.

The amount is for implementing the Emergency Response Programme to address the impending food security crisis amidst the dry spell experienced in eight regions of Ghana.

This was contained in statement signed by Dr Amin and addressed to the Finance Committee of Parliament.

“Considering that we are eight (8) months into the implementation of the 2024 Budget and the proposed interventions are unplanned expenditure occasioned by a “force majeure”, Government cannot fund the request of GH¢8.36 billion solely from a reallocation of existing budget lines in the 2024 Budget,” the statement read in parts.

The request follows President Akufo-Addo’s directive for the Ministry to raise GH₵8 billion relief package to assist farmers.

“In light of the foregoing, we write to request approval from the Finance Committee for the withdrawal of GH¢500 million from the Contingency Fund, in accordance with Article 177 subsection 1 of the 1992 Constitution, Section 36 subsection 1 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) as well as Section 227 subsection 1 of the Standing Orders of Parliament of Ghana,” it added.

This amount is expected to “complement this withdrawal, as government is mobilizing support from Development Partners as well as realigning approved fiscal operations in the 2024 Budget.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong has announced an immediate ban on the export of key grains, including maize, rice, and soybean.