The Finance Ministry has responded to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) following questions raised in a May 7, 2020 letter.

The PIAC letter was in relation to its 2019 report.

Among others, PIAC had requested an explanation on the unutilised ABFA amount of GHS 1.48 billion for the period.

PIAC also wanted information on the exchange rate shortfall in crude receipts amounting to GHS 5.679 billion.

