Mr. Bessa Simons, Acting President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has urged artistes to find new ways of getting in touch with their fans base in the midst of the Coronavirus.

With the ban on public gatherings due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the music industry had been hit massively especially with the cancellations of shows, festivals among others.

But the celebrated music icon in an interview with the Ghana News Agency admitted that the devastating impact of the virus on music business but encouraged artistes to be innovative ng during this turbulent period.

"We are not the only ones whose businesses have been affected, it's a big blow to us but we keep doing our best as MUSIGA to sustain our members by making them happy and relaxed during these difficult times. Artistes need to find different ways to go about their music business because the multiple sources of making income had been narrowed or disappeared,'' he said.

He lauded Shatta Wale for staging a successful virtual concert and urged musicians to follow suit or find different ways of entertain music loving fans.