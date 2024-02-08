5 hours ago

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrew, founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and Life Assembly Worship Centre in Accra, has proposed a drastic approach to combat corruption.

The man of God stated that corruption has flourished due to the absence of strict laws or measures to combat it.

The aspiring president plans to combat corruption by implementing a system where corrupt officials have two fingers removed, one from each hand.

The presidential candidate believes that this would act as a deterrent for individuals who wish to engage in corruption-related activities.

He responded to suggestions for the death sentence for corruption offences.

He opined that sentencing corrupt officials to death would be a waste of time; hence, his approach was the best.

He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.

“We should cut corrupt officials’ fingers, then bandage them. When we do that and they walk into town and people question what happened to them, they will discover that they were involved in corruption, which is why their fingers were severed. If we cut your toes, people will not notice because you will be wearing shoes. But if we cut your fingers, everyone will notice and understand what we did.

That is why I have proposed Sharia law. If you are a corrupt official during my presidency, we will confiscate all of your assets and cut off your fingers. People don’t understand why I recommended this and call it severe and extreme. But I disagree. People have entered office and engaged in various sorts of corruption, and we must deal with it once and for all.”

GUM is a political party in Ghana founded by Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrew, who also established the Life Assembly Worship Centre in Accra.

Christian Kwabena Andrew, popularly known as Kyiriabosom for his detestation and destruction of idols, has also declared that he is “the new Kwame Nkrumah” and that the “spirit of Nkrumah is back.”