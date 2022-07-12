42 minutes ago

Finland side HJK Helsinki is interested in signing Ghanian forward Malik Abubakari from Swedish side Malmo FF this summer.

Malik Abubakari joined Malmö FF from Portuguese side Moreirense in the summer of 2021 for around $661,638.

The Ghanaian striker has scored just six goals in 36 games for the club but his contract with MFF has been extended to December 2025 - but now the 22-year-old may leave Malmö this summer.

Swedish portal, Aftonbladet has previously reported that he is being chased by Allsvenskan side Degerfors who want to loan the player out for the season, but the club also has other alternatives that they are working on.

Abubakari has not had much playing time since arriving at the reigning Swedish champions and is in need of regular playing time.

So far this year, there have been three matches from the start for the Ghanaian striker.

Ghanaguardian.com can reveal that Finnish club HJK Helsinki has shown interest in Abubakari and wants to loan him.

HJK has opened talks with Malmo FF and nothing is currently clear between the clubs and it remains to be seen what the negotiations will result in between the teams.

HJK Helsinki is currently second in the Finnish league, three points behind KuPS.

The club currently is playing in the qualifiers for the Champions League and won their first match against Riga's FS with 1-0.

The return leg will be played away on July 12.