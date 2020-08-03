2 hours ago

Ghana and Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan says his club has the ability to do better than the mid table tenth position they finished at the just ended 2019/2020 Italian Serie A season.

La Viola had a topsy turvy season struggling initially but were able to steady the ship under Giuseppe Iachini after a dismal run under Vincenzo Montella.

Alfred Duncan joined the purple club in the January transfer window from Sassuolo but says Fiorentina have all the talents to achieve better than tenth position on the league table.

"We can and must do more, Fiorentina must aim for a better ranking than this, even if seen as it went this season, the tenth place finish has been very important, also thanks to the support of the club. It must be a starting point, we have room for improvement. We also talk about it, and we will try to make ourselves ready to start again immediately next year, without the errors of this. Now we have deserved a little rest, so as to be calm after having taken a break " he added.

The Ghanaian scored his first goal for the club in the last day 3-1 triumph over SPAL.