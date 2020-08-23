2 hours ago

Ghanaian footballer Amidu Salifu on Saturday completed a move to Romanian side FC Petrolul Ploieşti.

The 27 year old signed for his new side for a season with an option to extend the deal at the end of the season.

Amidu Salifu has been with Fiorentina the last ten years but has barely played for La Viola going on several loan spells.

He left Fiorentina after the expiration of his contract but has vast experience playing in the first and second tier of Italian football.

For La Viola , he made his debut in Serie A on April 23, 2011, in a match with Cagliari, he replaced Adrian Mutu, making a combined total of 25 appearances in the elite division of Italian football, for Fiorentina and Catania.

Fiorentina sent him on loan to a lot of club most of them in the Serie B playing for the likes of Modena, Perugia, Brescia, Mantua, Vicenza, Arezzo and most recently in Kuwait for Al-Salmiya.

Salifu did not waste time as immediately after signing on Saturday he attended his first training session , under the command of the physical trainer Stelian Isac.

He made two appearances for the Ghana U20 team.