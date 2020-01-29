1 hour ago

Italian Serie A club ACF Fiorentina are set to complete the signing of Ghanaian international midfielder Alfred Duncan in the coming days.

The Black Stars midfield maestro is on the verge of joining the Purples lads in the ongoing transfer window from Sassuolo.

According to Di Marzio, officials of Fiorentina are in advanced talks with US Sassuolo over the possible acquisition of 26-year-old attacking midfielder.

A meeting between the two clubs is scheduled in the next several hours and it’s believed that a deal could be agreed upon today.

The deal, if completed, would be to take the former Inter midfielder to Tuscany immediately, rather than for next season.

He joined US Sassuolo from Sampdoria in 2016 where his current contract with the Mapei Stadium outfit will expire in summer 2022.

His current market value is around 18 million euros.

Duncan has scored one goal with five assists in his 13 appearances for US Sassuolo this season so far.