1 hour ago

Italian side Florentina are weighing options to include their Brazilian to Sassuolo in a new bid get Alfred Duncan.

Pedro dos Santos has received many offers across Europe but Fiorentina are willing to include the 22-year-old to their new offer in exchange for the Ghanaian.

Sassuolo have placed a 20million price tag on the Duncan despite being reluctant to let go one of their pillars in midfield.

Duncan has been a long term target of for Fiorentina but are struggling to meet the price.

According to a report by Italian site Nazione, Fiorentina coach Iachini still has a stromg will to grab the Ghanaian to his side.

In this regard, the leaders of the lily club would be about to propose the insertion of Pedro, a 22 year old Brazilian center forward who arrived in the summer from Fluminense, and now already on sale, in the operation, to significantly lower the figure, the report added.

It however remains on the side of the Brazilian's willingness to remain in Italy, having received interests from Besiktas, CSKA, and Schalke, together with Flamengo and Gremio who are ready to bring him back to his homeland.

Much will also depend on the actual interest of the neroverde club in relation to his profile.

But De Zerbi, for now, does not seem willing to give up a team column like the Ghanaian this season.

Duncan already played under Iachini when the Italian was in charge of Sassuolo.

Duncan,26, in the meantime remains in the notebooks of Milan and Sevilla, as well as del Toro.