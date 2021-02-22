2 hours ago

Fire on Sunday destroyed portions of the Sunyani Municipal Primary School in the Bono Region.

The fire according to sources started around 4 p.m.

It took fire personnel from the Bono Regional Branch of the Ghana National Fire Service about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Three classrooms as well as books and furniture were destroyed in the process.

The cause of the fire is not yet known as personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service declined to speak to the media.

However, the Assembly Member for Abetifi – Zongo Electoral Area, Borsu Yahaya spoke to Citi News and shared his thoughts on how the incident is going to affect the pupils in the school.

“I was working somewhere when I got a call that a fire was destroying the school. When I got there the personnel were putting the fire under control. I am worried because on Monday I do not know where these children would learn.”