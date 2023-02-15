5 hours ago

Fire has engulfed several structures close to the Timber Market at Old Fadama popularly called Sodom and Gomorrah in the Amamomo Electoral Area of the Greater Accra Region.

While properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis have been lost to the fire, hundreds of residents have also been rendered homeless.

Firefighters are currently at the fire scene to douse the fire.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident to Citi News’ Fred Duhoe, said, “in this place, we know that some people use electric stoves, while others use charcoal for cooking forgetting that we are close to the Timber Market. When the fire personnel came, it was difficult for them to quench the fire though they tried their best. As of now, everywhere is burnt. The people living here are about 360 to 380”.

Source: citifmonline