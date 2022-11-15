2 hours ago

Eight students of the Koforidua Technical Institute have sustained minor injuries after a fire incident at the boys’ dormitory on Monday, November 14.

Seventy-five of the students have been displaced.

The affected students have to borrow shirts and foot wears from mates to stay in school.

The fire incident occurred at about 11:45pm.

It began from the roof top before spreading to four units housing the boarding boys.

A swift intervention from the Ghana National Fire Service doused the fire and stopped it from affecting a larger portion.

Belongings of the 75 boys were burnt to ashes.

Affected students are traumatised.

A number of them are wearing borrowed shirts and foot wears to stay in school.

Students in third year would need more support before they can start their practical work.

“My friend gave me this shirt to wear. All my school uniform, books and everything has been burnt,” one student said.

The Principal, Ing. Bernard Forson, says those who got injured have been discharged.

He explained, as an interim measure, the 75 affected students would have to perch in a private hostel till school vacates.

“The affected students would have to stay in the private hostel till school vacates. Those injured have been treated and discharged. Only one is still on admission due to high sugar levels.”

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben North Constituency, Nana Adjei Boateng, made donations to the school.

He hoped long term plans are implemented to get the dormitory renovated for the students.

National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officials have been to the school to offer safety advice.

“We advised that all students are evacuated from the building for safety measures. Do not panic.”

The Fire Service has commenced investigation into the incident.

The Koforidua Technical Institute has an enrollment of 2,704 students with 640 of them in the boys boarding facility.

The school is already grappling with accommodation as a number of students are in private hostels.