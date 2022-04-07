2 hours ago

An inferno has ravaged the Tema timber market destroying several shops and property.

Reports indicate the fire started from wooden sheds used as dwelling places but the cause is unknown.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

It quickly spread to different parts, leaving traders distressed and helpless.

However, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) deployed about five fire tenders to douse the fire and bring the situation under control.

GNFS confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the Chief Fire Officer, Julius Kuunuor Aalebkure, has been to the scene to commiserate with the victims.