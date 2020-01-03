2 hours ago

A late evening fire outbreak at Pinamang Education Complex at Konongo in the Ashanti Region has destroyed properties in at least four rooms on the premises of the popular school.

The fire started around 9 pm Thursday morning in one of the classrooms but spread quickly to three other rooms, reports Adom News Correspondent, Isaac Amoako

Two classrooms, a staff common room and the headmaster’s office were gutted by the fire.

Isaac reports that desks, books, electrical appliances and vital documents among the items destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters arrived late at the scene but were able to fight the fire after a few hours.

More soon.

