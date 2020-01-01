3 hours ago

Dismissed Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has taken to social media to thank Hearts of Oak for the opportunity given him especially the club's supporters.

In the message written, Grant expressed his frustration that he was not given ample time to achieve the success fan's of the club deserved.

Kim Grant was sacked on the last day of 2019 by Accra Hearts of Oak after being in charge of the club for a year with very little success.

After defeat to Asante Kotoko in the replay of the President's Cup, Grant was given a 5 game target to win all or get the boot but on the opening day of the season he lost his first game against Berekum Chelsea.

The club director of communications on Monday vehemently denied Grant had been sacked after new went viral insisting he will handle the team in their next game against Medeama but 24 hours later he was booted out.

The beleaguered manager wished the club success in the future and a happy new year.