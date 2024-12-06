1 hour ago

Ethiopian Airlines flight ETH8719 has touched down at the Prempeh I International Airport in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Joy News’ Nana Yaw Gyimah reports that, the flight touched down at about 10:30 am on Friday, December 6, 2024.

It is the first International flight to land at the airport after it attained international status.

This is part of Ghana’s broader goal to enhance the air transport network, particularly for destinations beyond the capital, Accra.

Some traditional leaders in the Kumasi Metropolis were at the airport to receive the passengers amidst drumming and dancing.

Initial delay

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) had announced a significant adjustment to the schedule for the inaugural direct flight from London Gatwick to the Kumasi Prempeh I International Airport.

Originally set for December 3, 2024, the direct flight’s launch was delayed, with the GACL attributing the postponement to short notice.

The inaugural flight is part of an ambitious new initiative that underscores the growing importance of Kumasi as a travel hub in Ghana.

Both the announcement and the subsequent delay generated varied reactions among Ghanaians on social media with some suggesting that it was a hoax.

Boosting connectivity between the UK and Kumasi

The flight between London Gatwick and Kumasi is the result of a collaboration between the Ghana Airports Company and Ethiopian Airlines. This new route aims to create stronger links between the UK and Kumasi, which is the second-largest city in Ghana.

This is a significant step forward for air travel to the region, as Kumasi is now poised to become the first destination in Ghana to receive a direct international flight outside of Accra.

GACL’s moves highlight how vital the Kumasi route is for regional development, particularly for tourism, trade, and investment opportunities.

Travellers who previously had to make connecting flights through Accra will now benefit from a more convenient direct route, potentially opening up new avenues for exploration and economic growth in the area.

This move is expected to make travel to Kumasi more accessible for international tourists, as well as business people seeking to explore Ghana’s commercial and cultural offerings.

The global impact on travelers

For international travelers, particularly those based in the UK, this new flight presents an exciting opportunity.

The direct connection between London Gatwick and Kumasi will make it easier to visit the historical city of Kumasi and its surrounding areas.

Previously, travelers had to connect through Accra or other international airports, which could be both time-consuming and costly.

By offering a more direct route, this service opens up new possibilities for tourists who may have otherwise overlooked Kumasi in favor of more accessible destinations.

For business travelers, this flight represents a direct link between two regions with significant economic ties.

The flight’s arrival will likely make it easier for entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate executives to travel to Kumasi for work, expanding the economic relationships between the UK and Ghana.

Additionally, the service is expected to facilitate a rise in exports and imports, benefiting Ghana’s trade relations and allowing for smoother logistical operations between the two nations.

The decision to establish this direct service aligns with broader efforts within Ghana to strengthen its international presence, especially in key regions like Europe.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, air travel plays a vital role in supporting global trade and tourism.

For travelers, the ease of direct flights will enhance their overall experience, particularly by reducing the travel time and costs associated with connecting flights.