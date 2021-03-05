2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah has assured fans of the club that the first phase of the ongoing project at Adako Jachie Training complex will be completed in the next two weeks.

Local construction firm NOM company limited began the project in October 2020 and at the time the club said the project was expected to be completed in three months time.

The company is expected to construct a swimming pool, Health Department that will have a doctor's room, physiotherapy room, technical room, Secretariat, Gymnasium, dressing room with washrooms, a canteen among others.

It was supposed to have been completed by January 2021 but due to some delays the project completion date has been pushed back.

The CEO made this known when he interacted with the supporters of the club on the maiden edition of "Time with the CEO" on Ceek.

"The first phase of the AJ complex will be completed in the next two weeks.

"We’re progressing, it’s left with the finishing touches,” Nana Yaw Amponsah said.

NOM COMPANY LIMITED is a full service construction company certified by the Ministry of Works and Housing in Ghana and offering construction and building services tailored specifically for the African consumer taking into consideration climatic conditions.