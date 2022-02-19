33 minutes ago

The Women’s Premier League approaches its half way mark this weekend across League centers with match between Ashtown Ladies and sworn rivals Fabulous Ladies being the pick of the pack in the Northern Zone. Here is a quick preview of matches in the Northern Zone.

KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY x NORTHERN LADIES

An away win over the weekend put the Academy Ladies in pole position to end the first round on a high as the team welcomes Northern Ladies on match week 9 in Kumasi. KUSA are 6th with 11 points on the League log, an unusual position but are determined to improve their performance especially from this weekend to make amends. Northern Ladies have endured an underwhelming performance in the League as many continue to wonder if the team could find an antidote any time soon. The task at hand looks a tall order but with the return of ‘mask-woman’ Rahama Jafaru, Northern Ladies should be able to put up a good fight in this fixture.

ASHTOWN LADIES X FABULOUS LADIES

Ashtown Ladies will battle with Fabulous Ladies in the oldest derby of the Women’s League at the Bantama Kokooase Astroturf. Ashtown Ladies will approach the game with loads of confidence after an important win against Northern Ladies in the previous fixture. Fabulous Ladies are yet to taste defeat in the League as they currently hold the longest winning streak having taken all the points their last four against Supreme, Ampem Darkoa, FC Savannah and Pearl Pia. Both sides will be looking forward to end the first round of the league with a favourable result and Princess Owusu, the current top scorer in the league will be looking at ending on a high with more goals. Firdaus Yakubu of Ashtown Ladies is also one to look out for after netting a brace against Northern Ladies. Fabulous Ladies are 2nd in the log with 16 points whiles Ashtown Ladies sit 5th with 13 points.

PRISONS LADIES X DREAMZ LADIES

Prisons Ladies are coming from a tough derby against Ampem Darko Ladies where they shared the spoils. The only advantage they hold is playing at home this time against Dreamz Ladies on match week 9. Dreamz Ladies will definitely approach this game as wounded lions after losing painfully over the weekend to Kumasi Sports Academy. The absence of midfield dynamo, Stella Nyamekye and defensive stalwart, Rose Boakyewaa could affect their game plan as both players are not guaranteed a return from National assignment. Prisons Ladies also have Linda Sarfowaa Mintah out of this fixture for a similar reason. This fixture certainly pits two teams of similar strength against each other but the side with the best tactical approach could steal the show with ease.

FC SAVANNAH X AMPEM DARKOA

FC Savannah will make an audacious attempt to get their season back on track on Friday when they take on League leaders and defending zonal winners Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale. The Match Day 9 fixture could deepen the woes of FC Savannah by pushing them further down the relegation pit as another defeat could spell doom for them. FC Savannah have not won any of their last Seven matches since winning against Prison Ladies on match day 1. Injuries to certain key players, Abdulai Karima and goalkeeper Ahamadu Amina currently with the Black Maidens have worsened their plight in the League. Ampem Darkoa Ladies are travelling from Techiman to Tamale with the intentions of consolidating their lead in the League standings as they aim to end the first round as table toppers.

PEARL PIA LADIES X SUPREME LADIES

Pearlpia Ladies will have their title ambitions tested again on Saturday morning following their recent away defeat to Fabulous Ladies. Ampem Darkoa Ladies have now opened a two-point gap at the top of the League standings and for Pearlpia Ladies to catch up; they need to beat Supreme Ladies in Tamale to stay in the title race. Supreme Ladies travel for the match with a full confident after beating FC Savannah on match day Eight. Pearlpia Ladies have not lost a home game since the start of the 2021/2022 season and a win lover Supreme Ladies would put them in the driving seat at least for the first round. The match is scheduled for the Aliu Mahama stadium Saturday morning.